NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Getting behind the wheel and transporting students can be a rewarding job, but nationwide the position has been hard to fill.

“This is nothing new to our district and many districts across the state,” said Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools.

Back in April Wilson County Schools reported a need for more bus drivers. While they are heading into this school year in better shape, they say they would love to see at least 10-15 more.

“Subs is something that we would love to have. But it's getting to the sub-level and what’s below that is trying to get some more full-time and part-time drivers in our district,” said Barker.

In Rutherford County, School bus contractors like Roy Dye Transportation have seen the impact.

“We are a small business. Probably in the last two to three years it has been really hard to get drivers,” said Margaret Williams, Owner of Roy Dye Transportation.

According to Williams, the lack of drivers causes them to lose routes and affects them financially.

“Anytime you lose a route that is a big impact. Whether if it is one, two, or whatever, it leaves you without income for that particular bus,” Williams stated.

As the school year begins, districts are hoping more people will take interest.

“If anyone is interested in being a bus driver please give us a call, because there is a place for you either part-time or full time within our district,” Barker said.