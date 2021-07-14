Burrel 'Chip' Davis
La Vergne Police Department

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police selected 17-year department veteran Burrel 'Chip' Davis to serve as Chief of Police on Tuesday. 

Davis has 22 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the La Vergne Police Department for 17. 

Davis has served as interim chief of the La Vergne PD since October. He previously served as a sergeant over training and planning.

Davis says he wants to grow the integrity, honesty and transparency of the department. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.