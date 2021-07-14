LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - The La Vergne Police selected 17-year department veteran Burrel 'Chip' Davis to serve as Chief of Police on Tuesday.
Davis has 22 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the La Vergne Police Department for 17.
The City of La Vergne has selected a police chief, effective immediately. Mayor Cole has selected Burrel "Chip" Davis to be the next Chief of Police.Read more: https://t.co/QBDn6WTkPw pic.twitter.com/UccDxJ074I— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) July 13, 2021
Davis has served as interim chief of the La Vergne PD since October. He previously served as a sergeant over training and planning.
Davis says he wants to grow the integrity, honesty and transparency of the department.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.