ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) -- After more than a year of hard work and renovations, Burnette Chapel Church of Christ looks completely different.
The congregation is moving forward, but it's impossible not to look back.
It was last September when a masked gunman opened fire at Burnette Chapel, injuring seven and killing a woman.
The memories here forever, but some changes to ease the pain.
New doors where Pastor Joey Spann was shot twice, trying to protect his congregation, screaming at people to run.
"I thought I was dead," Spann recalled. "She called my name out, and I said 'he's killed me.'"
New carpet to replace the blood stained floor. New paint to cover the white walls -- but the same pews where you still see bullet marks.
"The women who hid under them said we want them again, just in case," Spann told News4.
Being in the room is emotional, and for some traumatizing, but Spann says you can't move forward without working through your past.
"When the bad things happen to us, they happen to break us and God takes those broken moments and makes us stronger," he said.
Thanks to donations from the community, the congregation feels much safer with cameras inside and outside the church.
