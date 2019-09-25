ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Two years have gone by since a man walked into an Antioch church and opened fire on the congregation.
One woman died and several others were hurt during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.
September 24, 2017 flashes through Joey Spann's mind every day. He's the minister at the church.
Spann still has physical reminders about what happened.
"Lost a finger. Still have the bullet in my chest," Spann said.
Spann and the church's congregation have been through plenty over the last years from the shooting to the trial.
Four months ago, a jury convicted Emanuel Samson on all counts and a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"As long as we had the trial out there, it was a marker and now it's supposed to all be gone. Of course, it isn't all gone," Spann said.
Spann and members of the church will always remember their friend, Melanie Crow, who was killed in the shooting. A garden and parking space are dedicated to her.
"Just Sunday as I drove out by it, I looked down at it and I imagine everyone especially those who found her," Spann said.
That same day, Spann decided not to talk about the shooting during service. He said it's time to ease past it if they can, but never forget.
"You sort of get to a point you want to let it go. Just let it go and I think our church is at that point," Spann said.
The minister also said he wants to talk with Samson in prison as part of that next chapter.
His hope is to guide Samson toward faith and get him closer to God.
