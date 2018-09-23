Burnette Chapel Church minister reflects 1 year after mass shooting
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A year ago today, the nation was stunned when a gunman walked into an Antioch church and opened fire.
Had it not been for the bravery of an usher who retrieved a gun from his car and stopped the gunman, the carnage could have been much worse.
One woman was killed and seven others were injured in the attack.
A year later, the congregation is still trying to deal with the horror of that day. It's something they will never be able to forget while still working hard to move forward.
Minster Joey Spann was one of the people wounded in the attack at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. He said recovery is measured very slowly.
He said some members feel comfortable talking about the shooting while others do not.
"We've had different members who have engaged in counseling," Spann told News4. "They've needed counseling and they've sought that."
It's been a year-long journey for everyone who witnessed the gunman walk into the church and indiscriminately fire at close range.
Spann said Melanie Crow, a mother and beloved member killed in the attack, is on the top of their prayer list.
"It was a year ago that we lost Melanie Crow, and she was shot and killed here...she was the only one who was killed," Spann said. "I was looking through her Facebook, and one of her last posts was that she was here."
Spann said they're also praying for Emanuel Samson, the man arrested and charged in the shooting.
"We want him to come out of this with a clear heart toward God and his life right with God," Spann said.
A trial date has not been set for Samson, who initially admitted to the shooting after he was caught but has since pleaded 'not guilty' to a 43-count indictment.
Officials said Samson had gone to the church a few times before the shooting, and police found a note in his car referencing Dylan Roof opening fire on a predominantly black church in 2015.
Spann said the congregation is proud they haven't missed a single Sunday service since the shooting took place.
They're also in the midst of a big auditorium renovation aimed at helping members move on from what happened.
"We've painted and seats are being done," Spann said. "We're trying to change the look of the auditorium, in a way, to sort of wipe out part of that memory what took place."
Next month, Spann said, the church will host three Sunday services in the new auditorium.
They've invited first responded, nurses and neighbors as a way of saying 'thank you' to the people who helped them get through that terrible day last year.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.