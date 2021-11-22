NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You might be preparing for family to come into town for a Thanksgiving feast. To keep you safe, News4 is sharing some important tips before you head to the kitchen. "In 2009, I was involved in a bonfire accident,” Hope Diprima, a former burn patient said.
That resulted in second and third degree burns for Diprima. The bonfire accident burned her leg and wrist while she was in Blue Ridge, Georgia. She was transferred to a burn unit in Augusta.
"Being a woman, I was worried about scarring and things like that and, you know, 12 years later, you would never be able to tell that this happened to me and that's because Dr. Brandigi and his team knew how to care for that,” Diprima said.
Dr. Claus Brandigi is now the Medical Director of the Tristar Skyline Burn Center in Nashville. It’s the same hospital Diprima works at as a spokesperson. The burn center just opened in September at the hospital. Since then, around 30% of the burns they treat involve children.
"Kids get into things and they're learning to get around and they're learning what the dangers are,” Dr. Brandigi said.
With Thanksgiving just days away, the new burn center is another resource for the community.
“It tends to be busier with the families getting together,” Dr. Brandigi said. In his experience, the most common injuries around Thanksgiving tend to be from hot water or frying a turkey.
To prevent you and your family from getting hurt, Dr. Brandigi recommends not drinking and cooking, keeping your kids out of the kitchen, and not wearing loose clothing that could easily catch on fire.
"Having been that patient and knowing how he impacted my life, it makes me excited to see how we're going to impact the Nashville community and further than that,” Diprima said. If you do get hurt, Dr. Brandigi says to use cold running water to cool down your burn quickly. He also told News4 to not use ice because that can cause more damage by freezing skin cells.
If the pain is too much, the doctor says to see a burn care specialist right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.