MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- An immediate ban on burning in the Murfreesboro city limits has been instituted due to dry conditions.
Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department Fire Marshal Carl Peas has issued the ban because of dry vegetation, due to a recent stretch of rain-free days.
"Until we receive a substantial amount of rain, we will not lift the burn ban," said Peas. "Conditions right now are not conducive to safe burning."
"We appreciate the cooperation of the public and will announce the lift as soon as conditions become favorable again," Peas continued.
