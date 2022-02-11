MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department issued a ban Friday on any open burning.
Officials said the ban is due to the current red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service, and the ban will be in effect until further notice.
Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Carl Peas made this decision following the multiple mulch, grass, and brush fires firefighters took on Friday.
“Due to current fire responses and the wind conditions in the city of Murfreesboro, we made the decision to suspend all outdoor burning until the wind conditions and a significant amount of rain has occurred,” Peas said. “We courage the public to recognize the ban and do not discard any type of smoking material into any outdoor area.”
If you have any questions about the burn ban, contact Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Community Risk Reduction Division at 615-893-1422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.