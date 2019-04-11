MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A burn ban is in effect for the City of Murfreesboro until Monday, April 15 due to weather conditions unfavorable for burning for at least the next 72 hours.
According to the City of Murfreesboro, the Community Risk Reduction Division staff will cease allowing permission to burn within the city limits. The weather conditions include several days of high winds, rain, possible thunderstorms and "is not conducive to safe atmospheric conditions for burning outdoors."
If you have any questions regarding the burn ban, you're asked to contact the Community Risk Reduction Division at 615-849-2605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.