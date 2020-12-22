NASHVILLE (WSMV) - South and Hermitage Precinct detectives are working to identify two men they say burglarized three businesses after driving a stolen minivan through the front doors to gain access.
Police say the two unidentified men first ran the van into the front of Cricket Wireless, 904 Murfreesboro Pike, on Monday at 8:40 p.m. before going to Airport Wine and Spirits, 1605 Murfreesboro Pike, around 10 p.m.
On Tuesday morning around 2:45 a.m., the two men burglarized Harding Place Tobacco and Beer, 326 Harding Place.
According to police, the men parked the stolen minivan at a car wash, 304 East Thompson Lane, and set it on fire around 5 a.m. before fleeing in a white Ford Focus.
The minivan was reported stolen Monday at 6 p.m. from a business parking lot at 1069 Murfreesboro Pike.
The suspects are black men. One of them wore a green Tommy Hilfiger jacket with an orange lining and a black hooded sweatshirt. He has a beard and mustache.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos or has information about the occupants of the white SUV is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
