HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police responded to a report of a burglary Saturday after storage units were found to have the locks cut off.
After an employee of the Go Store on Avondale Road noticed the locks that had been cut and called to report it, police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the area that captured the suspects and their vehicle.
On Sunday, the tags belonging to the vehicle in the burglary was located on a similar vehicle by a Hendersonville Flex Officer.
The two suspects were able to be identified as Angela Brewer, 43, and David White, 32.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the tag was in fact taken from the original vehicle and placed on a similar vehicle when they were found.
A vehicle containing the stolen property was later found in Joelton.
Both Brewer and White were arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail for burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, three counts of vandalism under $1,000, one count of theft of property under $1,000, simple possession of schedule II, possession of burglary tools, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Both are scheduled in court at the beginning of February.
