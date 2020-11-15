HERMITAGE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hermitage detectives are working to gather information that will lead to an arrest of a man they say burglarized a T-Mobile store at 2262 Lebanon Pike.
The man entered the store at 2:15 a.m. after he used a rock to break out the front door glass.
Before fleeing on foot, the suspect stole cell phones and accessories from the store.
The suspect is described as a black man appearing to be in his late 40s or early 50s. He was wearing a Chicago Cubs baseball hat, a yellow or tan jacket with blue sleeves and collar, dark pants and tan boots.
Anyone that may recognize this man or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
