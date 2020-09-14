HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are working to locate a man they say is responsible for a burglary on August 31, 2020 on Taylor Industrial Blvd. in Hendersonville.
36-year-old Eric Lowe, of Gallatin, has active warrants for his arrest for burglary, felony theft, and vandalism.
Lowe has ties to Nashville and Gallatin, and is known to operate a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Tennessee tags CJJ210.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Eric Lowe or on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.
