MT. JULIET, NT (WSMV)- Police say that a man has been arrested for stealing flat screen TVs on Tuesday.
According to police, William Kinney, 31, of Nashville broke into a hotel room through a window at 69 Belinda Parkway and stole six TVs.
Around 6:00 a.m., a construction foreman at the hotel noticed a room was burglarized, authorities say.
Police say that blood traces were left at the scene, so the suspect had possibly cut themselves on broken glass while escaping out the window.
Authorities say two hours after the theft was reported, an officer noticed Kinney behind a nearby Target with cuts on his hands.
Kinney admitted to the theft and took detectives to the stolen televisions in Antioch, police say.
Kinney was charged with burglary and booked into the Wilson County Jail. Mount Juliet Police say that all the stolen property was recovered.
