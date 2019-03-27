MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police said burglars are using crowbars to break into Murfreesboro businesses.

Police said the suspects have broken into at least eight businesses.

In a video released by police, the group goes through the cash register and takes other items off shelves.

Police said the suspects took cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

In at least six of the break-ins, the suspects were wearing all clothing, gloves and masks.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

