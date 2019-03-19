New numbers from Metro police show a decline in the number of home break-ins and a spike in the number of car thefts in Nashville. Police in East Nashville say the number of home burglaries has hit record lows.
“I walked outside and I was just like you gotta be... this has to be a dream," said AJ Chavis.
Chavis says he walked outside his friend's home in Antioch last Monday and noticed his car was gone.
“I have a few things that belong to my little girl since she was a baby. I also have a picture of my great grandmother who passed away about a month ago that I keep in my glove compartment," said Chavis. “It’s just been frustrating because you’d never think this would happen to you until it does."
According to the latest statistics from Metro police, 618 cars were stolen from the beginning of 2019 through March 9th. Compare that to the same time frame over the last several years:
- 2018: 610
- 2017: 442
- 2016: 294
- 2015: 220
- 2014: 183
Home burglaries, on the other hand, are significantly dropping. From the beginning of this year to March 9th, there were 436 home burglaries. Compare that to the same time frame over the last several years:
- 2018: 433
- 2017: 514
- 2016: 730
- 2015: 707
- 2014: 636
Metro police say surveillance cameras and alarm systems are helping cut back on the number of home burglaries. Police also add that from a burglar's perspective, why take a chance on entering a home when there is so much stuff out there to take from cars and porches. Police remind you to lock your car doors and not keep anything valuable in plain sight. They also suggest posting a sign on your home warning burglars that you're watching and will call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.