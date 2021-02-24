WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Sherriff's Office is looking for help identifying two individuals who may be responsible for recent burglaries to homes under construction in White House.
"I had a meeting with the homeowner just doing a walk-through of the house. Once we got inside, we realized there were some footprints that should've been there," Eric Johnson, a general contractor for Jetton Property Group in Sumner County, said.
Johnson soon after noticed light fixtures missing. A former officer himself, Johnson called the Sumner County Sheriff's Office asking for extra patrol on a specific newly built house in January.
"He says, 'Hey, there's been several break-ins at construction sites over this week.'"
So, Johnson installed security cameras, especially considering how rural the area is.
"Sure enough (the suspects robbed the same house) the very next night," Johnson said. "I started getting notifications on my phone that they were here, and that's why I called the sheriff's office. They missed them in a matter of minutes."
This time $9,000 worth of cabinets were stolen. In all, five different burglaries were reported in eight days at the end of January.
"They are all in the same general vicinity of area, and they all targeted the same stuff," Johnson said.
The burglaries included homes that did have locks and some that didn't have locks. Moving forward, Johnson said his company would add more surveillance cameras.
If you have any information that can help with this investigation, call the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
