HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Hendersonville Police Department were called to Drakes Creek Park on May 20, in response to reports of car burglaries.
Police say that victim's credit cards were reportedly in use at an area Kroger at around the same time responding officers arrived at the park.
Police acquired video surveillance of the two suspects at Kroger, and believe they are the same suspects in burglaries reported recently at White House Park.
Police are looking for information on the suspects' identity. Anyone with information on the identity of either individual is asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. You can also text the keyword TIPHPD to the number 274637 (crimes) with your tip.
In either case, tips can be provided anonymously.
