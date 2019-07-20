HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A burglar stole several cell phones and two guns from a Hopkinsville business Thursday night.
WKDZ radio reported the burglary happened on North Drive. Hopkinsville Police said a person forced their way into Sign Pro of Western Kentucky and stole four cell phones, two handguns, $300 cash and jewelry.
No arrest has been made. The police report says the charge has been labeled a first-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.