NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspected burglar is hospitalized for a dog bite after he was arrested for being inside a school building in East Nashville Monday morning.
Metro Police say officers responded around 3 a.m. to East Magnet Middle School where a man was seen on surveillance video walking around the building.
A K-9 unit searched the building and took the suspect into custody.
The suspect was taken to Nashville General Hospital for treatment after he was bit in the hand.
