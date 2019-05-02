NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Animal control seized 61 bunnies on Wednesday from an Old Hickory home.
Metro Animal Care and Control said an anonymous tip led them to the house.
They said the bunnies were removed because of the conditions of the house they were living in. The animals were all in OK shape.
Currently the bunnies aren’t up for adoption, but there are ways you can help.
“There’s a wish list online. Give a call and we will explain some volunteer opportunities,” said Ashley Harrington, Field Supervisor for Metro Animal Care and Control. “That’s so much appreciated, members of the community helpl with some care of those animals.”
Harrington said one of the bunnies gave birth on Wednesday night.
The owners of the bunnies were given a citation for animal cruelty.
Metro Animal Care and Control can’t adopt out the bunnies until some sort of decision is made in court.
A court date is set for the end of this month.
