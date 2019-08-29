An audit  by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office found TDOT  has identified 143 railroad crossing surfaces that were in poor condition in the last four years.  It’s the railroad companies’  responsibility to fix them, but TDOT inspectors don’t always know what’s been fixed and what hasn’t. And, if the railroad hasn’t fixed a problem crossing,  TDOT doesn’t bother fining them because the fines are so low that it’s not worth their trouble.

 Drivers are supposed to have a safe and smooth path over a railroad crossing.  State auditors said if drivers are distracted by a bumpy crossing, or a rough surface, they may not be paying attention to the real hazard – an oncoming train.

Auditors found that although state inspectors found  143 railroad crossing surfaces be in poor condition, the railroads were not obligated to report whether or if they had been fixed. State inspectors may end up making repeated trips to follow up, which is not efficient.   There are only four inspectors in the state.

"The railroads do not have to report back to us. State law does not require that they notify TDOT when they go out to fix something,"  said TDOT spokesperson B.J. Doughty.

Auditors also found that if a railroad hasn’t  brought a crossing up to snuff, TDOT doesn't  bother fining the railroad because the fines  set under state law are so low.

"The fines are so limited,   it doesn't really offset any costs for u,. and it is a burden on our staff. So that's not efficient, either," said Doughty.

If you see a problem with a train crossing,  TDOT  would like to hear about it.

Email them at  TDOT.Comments@tn.gov.

Reporter

Nancy Amons is an award-winning member of the News4 Investigates team. She has been breaking stories in Middle Tennessee for more than 20 years.

