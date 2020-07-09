NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - You may have noticed holes in the leaves of your flowers and plants before they bloomed this year. Researchers are saying bees could be the reason.
Scientists in Switzerland recently discovered that bees aren’t actually eating the leaves.
They say the bees making the holes in leaves can actually cause plants to speed up flowering so that nectar becomes available sooner.
News4 spoke to researchers with the University of Tennessee about the ripple effects of what these bees are doing.
“That may also have impacts longer term. Will those plants still provide pollen when they normally bloom, we want to make sure there is a sustainable supply of pollen and were not just setting it up for when the bees have the pollen right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.