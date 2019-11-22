NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Recently a 12-year-old girl in Nashville lost her life to suicide.
In September a 16-year-old Coffee County boy also committed suicide.
Both were victims of alleged bullying.
Communities all over the country have rallied to put an end to bullying.
There can be serious consequences for those who bully.
“If the person is a minor they would be charged with committing a delinquent act in juvenile court. They can be held until they are 19 years of age in a juvenile facility," said Nashville attorney David Raybin.
Raybin said there are several factors that have to be present for someone to be criminally charged in a suicide.
“It’s not every taunt or statement to another person. It would require repeated behavior knowing that person is susceptible to this. The threshold is pretty high for that to actually happen. You have to have a causation, you have to have a reasonable expectation that your acts might cause someone to kill themselves," he said.
Raybin said charges can be even heavier for those who encourage another to actually committ suicide.
“You have had cases in other states where the person says, I’m going to kill myself and the bully says go on and do it. Go ahead and kill yourself. That could rise to a manslaughter charge,” he said.
It is the schools duty to educate students on bullying.
“Tennessee law also requires school systems to tell students about bullying laws,” said Raybin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.