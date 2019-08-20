(WESH) - A Florida photographer and graphic designer is generating attention after he created images that look like back-to-school fashion ads featuring kids in bulletproof vests.
The advertisements aren’t real, but the kids are, and so are the armored book bags and bulletproof vests they’re wearing.
Richard Johnson, the photographer behind them, hopes they evoke real feelings and reactions.
"This is not pro-gun. This is not anti-gun. This is anti-children getting shot at school," Johnson said.
Johnson used his own kids in some of the photos.
"I have three kids, two of them are in school, and they go through active shooter drills, which is terrifying. When I grew up, that didn't happen,” Johnson said.
Read more from NBC affiliate WESH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.