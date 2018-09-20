Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, a man at the LifeWay building in downtown Nashville heard a loud pop and the sound of glass breaking. A fifth-story window was shattered.
After Metro Police investigated the incident, it was determined that a bullet shattered the window. Police recovered a bullet near a filing cabinet in the office.
No one was hurt. President and CEO of LifeWay Thom Rainer tweeted about the incident.
Shots were fired today toward the LifeWay building. One shattered a window. No one was hit or hurt. I wish I could respond to everyone texting and emailing me, but I have no other information at this time. Thank you for your prayers.— Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) September 20, 2018
The window that was shattered faces I-40, but it is unclear at this time if someone shot the bullet from the interstate.
