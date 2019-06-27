NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 11-year-old girl was rushed to a Nashville hospital with non life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a bullet inside her home.
Metro Police said the girl was inside her home Thursday evening after 9:30 p.m. when someone came through the Joseph Avenue neighborhood and started firing outside.
One of the bullets came through the walls of the girl's home and hit her in the leg, according to investigators.
Officers are busy gathering shell casings and other evidence at the scene, trying to determine who opened fire.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this breaking story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.