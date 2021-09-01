NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Larry Woody fell in love with newspapers at an early age, then took a job writing for them, and still hasn’t stopped.
His stories and columns about sports and fishing have been must read material for Middle Tennesseans since 1976.
“I’m so old I started with a typewriter,” Woody said. “I still have trouble adjusting to new technology.”
It’s the words you write that matter in the media.
When Woody joined The Tennessean, his sports editor told him to keep this secret.
“He used to tell me every morning he would wake up in cold sweat. Why? I’m afraid the boss would find out how much fun I’m having going to work,” Woody said.
Through the years he’s seen it all, baseball greats, and awards from every angle, an angler himself, still writing about fishing.
“I was seduced by a byline by the time I was five years old. I knew I wanted to be a newspaper man,” Woody said.
Long hours made that harder to be a family man, so he retired.
“Seriously, the week I announced I was leaving The Tennessean, an editor called, so it lasted about a week,” Woody said.
Now he’s punching keys for Main Street Media.
“Getting away from news is like getting away from the mafia,” Woody said. “I tried to get out but they pull me back in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.