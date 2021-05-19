SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - You don’t always need a sewing machine to make a pretty quilt.
In Smyrna, a group of enthusiastic quilters do it the old-fashioned way, led by a woman who saved the storm from closing.
Would this room be filled with women quilters showing off a talent they never knew that had? Would this exist if Laura Reed didn’t drive down this road?
“I knew nothing about it,” said Reed. “I drove up thinking is this really a shop or is it a home?”
So quaint and lovely inside and out, she told her husband it was for sale.
“He said, ‘You know Laura, maybe we should buy that shop,’” said Reed. “I laughed but here we are and we’re doing it.”
That was four months ago and today the threads are thriving at Stitcher’s Playhouse.
Instructors for beginners or feel free to needle at your own pace.
“They’re all good. It’s amazing,” said Reed.
Soothing too as they worked and stayed open through COVID.
“It’s as much to feed the soul as it is to work with your hands,” said Reed.
Then to hang on walls or decorate beds, all made in Smyrna, the queen of the quilt.
