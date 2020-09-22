NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The weather feels a bit like October and that vibe matches the sites at Cheekwood on Tuesday.
Fun for all ages usually sounds like an advertising pitch, but look around Cheekwood and it's true.
Papa Phil and his boy Lucky are having fun on pumpkin patrol.
COVID precautions are part of this year's pumpkin fall harvest. That means call first. At Cheekwood you must reserve your time before coming out. This controls capacity crowds and makes sure everything runs smoothly.
Of course, you come with kids and cooperation is not automatic, especially when your subject is on the run. Good luck trying to get a picture of your 1-year-old. It's not easy at all, but always worth it.
