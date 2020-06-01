NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Classes at Trevecca Nazarene University will end before Thanksgiving.
University leaders made the announcement that the fall semester for 2020 will start on August 17. The semester was originally scheduled to start on August 31.
The semester will end on November 24 and there will be no fall break.
University officials said in a letter that they are allowing students to return home before peak flu season.
University officials said the decision limits the travel of students off campus and decrease the potential exposure of the virus.
“We long to be back on campus together, to see friends and experience all the relationships, events and activities that make up the holistic Trevecca experience,” Dr. Dan Boone, Trevecca president, said in a statement on Monday. “We realize that this fall semester may look a little different from previous years, but we also know that the Trevecca community is strong, resilient and committed. We expect this to be one of the best years in our 100-plus year history!”
The university is also encouraging social distancing practices as well as cleaning procedures.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.