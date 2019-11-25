NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What happened in a WalMart parking lot on Monday morning guarantees more than 1,000 children will have a new bike under the Christmas tree in one month.
Santa Claus and his elves got a big help from Middle Tennessee grownups as 1,000 bikes for kids were donated.
The parking lot served as a Christmas tree, decorated not with bulbs, but with bikes.
More than 1,000 bikes were loaded on motorized trucks serving as Santa’s sleigh, delivered to kids in need of a nice Christmas Day, one at a time.
Sheila Wallace makes sure every kid at the Bethany Center in Murfreesboro gets a bicycle.
“If we can make that one child happy, we’re gonna make that one child happy,” said Wallace. “They didn’t need any other toy, they just wanted a bike.”
For a 10-year-old, a bike is freedom. News4’s Lisa Spencer, a mom and 10-year-volunteer, knows what this means.
Jack FM radio put the call out for donations a month ago. The response was overwhelming.
“Just imagine. I’m so happy, I just can’t believe this has gone so well. Thank you everybody,” said Jack FM DJ Moose, who was more like a mouse when he took it all in.
It’s the Christmas spirit in November.
