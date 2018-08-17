Toughest sport on dirt at Bridgestone Arena
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s the toughest sport on dirt.
The bulls are in town this weekend, not willing to put up with a ride.
Cody Nance, a 31-year-old from Paris, TN, is one of the best on top of the bull.
He’s a bit of an old-timer in the game, but as into it as ever.
It takes 65 dump trucks, 600 tons of dirt to provide six inches on top of the floor of Bridgestone Arena.
Hockey players are tough, but not this tough.
“It’s not a career most sane people would choose,” said Nance. “We’re probably a little rough around the edges, just wild cowboys who like to ride bulls.”
Nance is on the Pro Bull Riding Circuit and is ranked fifth in the world.
He will be riding at Bridgestone Arena on Friday and Saturday.
“I was convinced bull riding was cool when I was two years old, so I had it simmering in my mind,” said Nance.
Holding on to any angry bull for eight seconds is victory.
“The bull is moving so fast. He’s so athletic. He’s jumping this high in the air,” said Nance. “These bulls, they kick over their heads. You just want to stop, relax and enjoy the ride.”
Enjoy? No closed-eye relaxation.
“No, I don’t want to miss nothing,” said Nance. “I close my eyes and pray before I get on.”
It’s always fun for Nance, even when the bull throws him to the dirt.
“That’s part of it,” said Nance. “You got to get off at some point.”
There is big money to be made as a bull rider. They compete for a $1 million prize at the end of the season.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
