NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of the Tennessee Titans players took advantage of their day off at a Nashville elementary school.
Cornerback Tye Smith bought Thanksgiving lunch for every child at Buena Vista Elementary School.
It’s hard not to laugh with the high-energy, funny kindergarten kids there.
Smith bought more than 200 of them a Thanksgiving lunch with all the trimmings on Tuesday.
It’s not his first act of giving.
“It’s something near and dear to my heart. It’s the holiday season. I was here a couple weeks ago. I took a class on an ABC Food Trip and felt a connection to this school,” said Smith.
Smith and the Titans have been together on the field for three years. Off the field, his motto and website are Simple Greatness, helping kids find an inner strength that can help get them through tough times.
“The heart to give and not give up, the heart to be a better genuine person to a loving person, the heart not to give up on any situations you need help in,” said Smith.
A perfect platform for five year olds obsessed with TV and that camera, and maybe a career in broadcasting.
“My name is Victoria and I reach out among you. It’s amazing and we’ll be right back after the commercial,” she said.
