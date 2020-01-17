Two Nashville musicians put together a rap song designed to fire up Titans fans. Terry Bulger gets a listen to the so-called anthem.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Whatever it takes” is the goal when it comes to getting a Tennessee Titans victory on Sunday.

A couple of Nashville musicians have put together a rap song designed to fire up the crowd.

When record producer Kason KP Pope brings in the music, you really get the point.

A catchy beat and easy lyric is what Trey Sneed and his friends at 19808 Productions do. Their rap song “Titan Up” explains itself.

“You’re gonna have to raise your level of competition. Your defense needs to Titan UP, you’re offense needs to Titan Up,” said Sneed.

Everyone is a native Nashvillian and from Day One a Tennessee Titans fan. They know how big all of it is.

It’s hard not to like, whether you’re singing or rapping. A Nashville musical effort hoping to make a difference on Sunday.

“I hope it gets them hyped up. I hope it gets them riled up,” said Pope.

 
 

