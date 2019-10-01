NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Titan met some Nashville firefighters on Tuesday afternoon to mark the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The firefighters are all survivors of cancer and the Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans showed up with free tickets from Academy Sports.
Free tickets to Sunday’s Titans game against Buffalo were given to three Nashville firefighters, fans and cancer survivors now back on the job.
For Evans, the lights at a football game go on for three hours each week. At the firehouse the lights are on 24/7.
Game-saving tackles are made in football as live-saving rescues occur in fires. It’s different realities, but all are athletes.
“They’ve got to be if they’re able to dodge fire. I’ve never done it before,” said Evans. “It takes courage to go out and do the things they do.”
Courage is Capt. Teresa Oakley, a 22-year veteran. Breast cancer seven years ago couldn’t keep her away from the firehouse, her job a bit like football.
“We make split-second decisions and do what we can in that moment, and you don’t think about it. You just do it,” said Oakley.
Paramedic Fred Smith is a 5-year survivor. He got tickets on Tuesday and gave advice.
“Keep fighting. Go see the doctor. Live a better life, whatever it takes,” said Smith.
It was a nice moment of recognition, but never guaranteed to last long at a firehouse.
“Anybody willing to put their life on the line for someone else shows what kind of person they are,” said Evans.
