NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – If you're somewhat new to Nashville and keep hearing descriptions of how it used to be around here, we've got a way to show you.
News 4's Terry Bulger has told more than 6,000 TV stories on Channel 4 over 31 years, so we've asked him to dig into his vault. What life once looked like on the East side of the river before the Titans came to town.
The best way to experience this story is to click on the video and watch it. See a 2 million pound barge slide somewhat effortlessly from the East Bank into the Cumberland River.
