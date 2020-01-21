ON THE ROAD TO KANSAS CITY, MO (WSMV) - It’s the 43-hour there-and-back road trip News4’s Terry Bulger will never forget.
Six Tennessee Titans fans all inside a 30-foot long RV looking for a memorable experience. Kansas City and the Titans in the AFC Championship game would satisfy that need.
“It’s 8 Saturday morning. We’ve got a beautiful RV and guess where we’re going. We’re going to Kansas City, Kansas City here we come,” said Bulger and his friends.
When Titans fan Wade Sandrell offered his RV and driving skills for the trip of a lifetime, how could I say no. So I didn’t. Nine hours of highway hijinks, 70 miles an hour and so long St. Louis.
Then the road sign that assured us we were going the right way. We had some barbecue, avoided cuddling and slept in the van until sunrise.
At 5 a.m. Sunday we were moving again, in line for the game, and the gates open.
Kansas City fans show up early. When the sun came up, they let us in. Welcome to Arrowhead Stadium.
We put up a tent, let the Titan flag wave and fired up the grill. Brats and burritos satisfied the soul and stomach.
“This is game time, Kansas City style. It’s cold, it’s wild and hope for the Titans,” said Bulger.
Chiefs fans were Midwest welcoming and wonderful, even if all we had in common was the cold.
Single-digit temperatures and harsh wind don’t postpone football games. It’s survival of the fittest where high fashion is a 15-yard penalty.
At game’s end, a frozen mumbled mouth couldn’t change the outcome.
“Well it didn’t end as Titans fans wanted it to end, but boy, as the sunset sets on another Titans season, what a season it was,” said Bulger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.