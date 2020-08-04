NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you’re 16 years old, it’s fun to run.
But not the way Abby Hix is doing it. She’s running two miles every hour for 24 straight hours.
That’s exhausting, but to her it’s meaningful.
Overton County’s Abby Hix is kicking COVID-19 right in the teeth by running. Don’t tell her she can’t exercise.
“I love running. This is what makes me happy,” said Abby.
At noon Tuesday, Abby was 24 miles into her 48-mile run. She will finish the run at midnight, raising money and awareness for Nashville’s Ronald McDonald House.
“I wanted to give back to them since they’ve given so much to us,” said Abby. “I try to give it back to them and show our appreciation.”
She is thankful for her little brother J.T. He’s fine now, but early life health issues forced a month-long stay at Vanderbilt. The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House.
Abby, who runs track and cross country at Livingston Academy, saw an online challenge of 1 mile an hour for 24 hours and knew she could do more.
