NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Stack the kids in the car, pay one price and get ready for a show.
It's not a drive in, but a drive-through, and it's all weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
EAMotion is promised to be COVID safe and spectacular.
During daylight just off the track at the Fairgrounds, it takes imagination to see what EAMotion is all about.
But turn off the lights.
Lights, music, animation and a slow trip around the track for one price - $45 a car.
"It's a spectacle for sure. A whole lot of fun stuff to see," said Erik Anderson.
Anderson produces big-time events, something no one wanted the past six months. He created this thrill ride that is pandemic proof.
He said his workers and his industry has been shut down since March so he wondered how he could get his guys back to work and came up with this - family friendly and fun at the Fairgrounds.
"Everyone who tries it says they want to do it again," said Anderson.
You can learn more about EAMotion and purchase tickets at its website.
