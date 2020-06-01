NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While many are trying to make sense of Saturday's protests, a long time North Nashville restaurant is listening to its customers.
Soul food has united black and white customers at Swett’s since the 1950s. Diversity and wisdom as much as a staple as the fried chicken.
Bob Mason served in the Tennessee National Guard in the 1960s and saw unrest and protest. Mason said it was not pretty, but it was nothing like what I’ve seen in Nashville in the last couple of days. He thinks intervention is needed.
“I just think people need to turn to the Lord,” Mason said. “I think that wisdom could make racial tensions go away”
Opinions and thoughts are easy to find. Que is a lifelong Nashvillian and a Hillsboro High graduate with little hope.
“So, it’s not gonna change, however there are people in power that can change things,” Que said. “So, the system might not change but we can change the things that make it better for other people.” Solutions could come from conversations, but clearly, it’s not easy.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” Mason said. “It’s very confusing there’s just a lot of problems just a lot of them, but we go on.”
