GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Success in country music can often be measured by the size of your tour bus.
Some buses sell for $2 million. If you have one of those, you are a star.
The man who makes the buses at All Access Coach Leasing once wished he had been that start.
His country music career never really took off, so now Eric Blankenship is singing a different tune.
His friends are not found in low places. Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and John Travolta are some of his clients.
“We have some of the biggest in the business right now, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Blake Shelton,” said Blankenship.
The buses are basically rolling hotels with the short-cut comforts of home. Bunk beds for the band, master bedroom for the star.
“The star gets the star treatment, but you know what I’d say, riding on any of these make you a star,” said Blankenship.
Custom made by Blankenship and his crew, whatever you want inside, he’ll make a $1 millon bus or $2 million, he’s done both.
It’s funny that it was the road that stopped his big bus desires.
“After seven years, I was just tired of being on the road and just running,” said Blankenship.
He’s happy that his travelling friends are fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.