NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday was a great day for band students at Hunters Lane High School.
The curtain opened up for the high school musicians to see new instruments worth more than $80,000.
Online ticket retailer StubHub donated $80,000 worth of trumpets and tubas to the school.
The students’ thanks came with their music as students took the stage and told how band has changed them, gave them purpose, something important to do.
The students are inspired by William Brooks, their leader for seven years, a kid once looking for purpose on the rough streets of Detroit.
“Because of my high school band program, I was able to get a scholarship and go off to college myself,” said Brooks. “It’s very safe to say without my high school band program, I would not be here right now. That’s life changing.”
Music was life changing for Brooks, and he’s passing it on.
Everyone in his band at Hunters Lane will graduate, get some sort of scholarship and go to college.
He has accomplished that with all of his band students seven years in a row.
