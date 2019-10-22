NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Make room for some new stars on Nashville’s Walk of Fame.
Clint Black, Lady Antebellum and Mac McAnally were among those added in a ceremony on Tuesday.
Getting walked all over is not typically a good thing, but at the Walk of Fame Park, shoes on your stars is a sign of success.
Killin’ Time put Clint Black on the map in the early 1990s. He would have 21 No. 1 hits to follow. His “light up the room smile” and those songs got him to the Walk of Fame.
The harmony of three-member group Lady Antebellum has led to Grammy Awards, a Tony Award and every Country Music Award available.
Country music couldn’t exist without the guitar. Mac Mcanally’s playing and writing in song is masterful. He’s won CMA Musician of the Year 10 times.
Also inducted on Tuesday was the late Chet Atkins, who considered himself a CGP – Certified Guitar Player – and is credited with helping create the Nashville Sound.
Harmonica virtuoso DeFord Bailey, a name you’d be familiar with if you watched Ken Burns’ special on country music, was also added.
With Tuesday’s additions, there are now 89 stars on the Walk of Fame, filled with a variety and country’s collection of character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.