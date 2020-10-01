NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Southern Festival of Books has called Nashville home for 31 years.
This year’s event begins on Friday, but in a different way.
Legislative Plaza isn’t supposed to look like this in early October – quiet with no people and no books.
The festival will continue, just COVID style.
“We looked at all the alternatives and realized this was the only way we could do it and still make it work to everyone’s satisfaction,” said Tim Henderson, Executive Director of Humanities Tennessee, the organization that stages the festival.
Henderson said the festival will happen. No food and music here, but the written word and its authors will all be available online.
Books have always been the festival’s star. Fiction, nonfiction, kids and comedy.
If you’re on the fence, it’s OK to turn off the TV and read.
“That is what we are all about,” said Henderson.
