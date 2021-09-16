NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - He’s a songwriter by trade and a meal deliverer in his free time.
For 36 years Nashville’s Barry Coggins has satisfied music lovers with his songs and in-need elderly people with free food, all part of the nonprofit 50 Forward and its Meals on Wheels program.
Coggins has 13 people looking forward to seeing him, people on his route. Through the years he’s delivered more than 17,000 of these life-saving cartons of food.
“That’s exactly right and those are ones you get to know and you might change a lightbulb or pick up their mail, but you develop a relationship with quite a few people over the years,” said Coggins.
He’s well aware of who’s on his route.
“Right back over there was Mildred Caruthers for years. She passed away and I went to her funeral. They’re clients, but really friends,” said Coggins.
That food is the main course. That six-string is just dessert.
“It’s very rewarding, getting to know people, sing Happy Birthday. It’s a win-win,” said Coggins.
