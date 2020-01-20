NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville music legend David Olney died this weekend on stage performing the songs he wrote at a music festival in Florida. He was 71.

Doctors believe it was a heart attack that killed Olney on Saturday at the 30A Songwriter Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Since the 1970s, an Olney show was a must-see night of rock and roll and folk songs. The Rolling Stones once showed up to watch him perform. His following around the world was small, but fanatical.

“As soon as he moved into a room, he had a charisma that I would liken to Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. Oh, Olney’s here,” said musician/journalist Peter Cooper.

Since the 1970s, singing and writing songs that will make you feel, sometimes sad, a smile, something, that’s what Olney did.

If the grey hair David makes you think grandpa and nostalgia, the on-stage fedora Dave proves he’s plenty rock and roll.

“A Dave Olney live performance was like nobody had ever done,” said Cooper.

His shows around town attract hundreds, not thousands, and that’s OK.

“In a small space, something large can come in, something overwhelming, something that has artistic value,” Olney said in an interview in 2017.

On Monday, Olney’s getting praise from news outlets around the world, accepting that talent doesn’t always mean mass popularity.

“And if that’s the case, I can make a living doing this, and I have a monopoly on my stuff, and if they like my stuff, there’s no other place to get it,” said Cooper.

