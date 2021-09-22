An award-winning Los Angeles record producer and highly acclaimed singer are offering hope and help to people living with Down Syndrome. It starts with a song designed to inspire you to donate to Ruby's rainbow. News 4's Terry Bulger has more.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An award-winning Los Angeles record producer and a highly acclaimed singer are offering hope and help to people living with Down Syndrome.

It starts with a song designed to inspire you to donate to Ruby’s Rainbow.

Melinda Linder’s rainbow comes with reason.

“This song is all about promise, hope and dreams,” Linder said. “It’s probably the most loving and musical endeavor I’ve ever had.”

She and music producer Michael Lloyd, a hit machine, had one audience in mind, people with Down Syndrome.

Linder met a few people in California, they heard her song and couldn’t pass on the chance to dance.

“Their hopes and inspirations are the same as everyone. They want to do well and excel. They want to go out there. They want to live,” Lloyd said.

The Ruby’s Rainbow website is a chance to show support and support their future.

“They want the independence; they want to be part of society; they want to go to college like everyone. They want to go to the movies,” Linder said.

As they say in Music City, it all starts with a song and where it can lead.

“The goal here is simple – to help,” Lloyd said.

Click for information about Rudy’s Rainbow.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.