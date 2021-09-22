NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An award-winning Los Angeles record producer and a highly acclaimed singer are offering hope and help to people living with Down Syndrome.
It starts with a song designed to inspire you to donate to Ruby’s Rainbow.
Melinda Linder’s rainbow comes with reason.
“This song is all about promise, hope and dreams,” Linder said. “It’s probably the most loving and musical endeavor I’ve ever had.”
She and music producer Michael Lloyd, a hit machine, had one audience in mind, people with Down Syndrome.
Linder met a few people in California, they heard her song and couldn’t pass on the chance to dance.
“Their hopes and inspirations are the same as everyone. They want to do well and excel. They want to go out there. They want to live,” Lloyd said.
The Ruby’s Rainbow website is a chance to show support and support their future.
“They want the independence; they want to be part of society; they want to go to college like everyone. They want to go to the movies,” Linder said.
As they say in Music City, it all starts with a song and where it can lead.
“The goal here is simple – to help,” Lloyd said.
