A whole lot of open land accented by plenty of water is the perfect place for Nashville nature lovers to get out and enjoy.
Chances are you've never been there and that's because you might not know it exists.
Blue skies and a sunny day looked like a perfect day for a bike ride.
Along Shelby Bottoms Greenway it's a ride that comes with a view, the Cumberland River escorts you around nearly 1,000 acres of pure nature.
A piece of ground that scientists can trace back 12,000 years and a place that regulars here say more Nashvillians need to visit.
"I would hope so, but there's probably more people that don't know it's here or know Shelby Park exists but don't know about the Greenway,” said Cindy Valerio.
Valerio and her beautiful dog Margo find their way out here through sunshine or rain.
On Thursday, very quickly it was rain.
Chances are if you're all with nature a thunderstorm isn't really a bother.
"Everything's green. I think that's thunder, end of the ride. No, I’m gonna keep going,” she said.
Just a bump in the road on the greenway’s pedestrian roads.
"Not bothersome. In all a nice day,” she said.
