NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville musician’s guitar has been on quite a ride for the last few months.
The guitar was stolen, then found and reunited on Tuesday with its original owner.
Kristin Ford can sing and make her guitar talk. It’s a six-string fling musicians typically have with their instruments.
A few months ago, in that yellow guitar case, a lost and unknown guitar showed up at her Madison home only because her business card was in it.
She figured the real owner was a fan and somehow got separated from her guitar, and knew how bad that would feel, so she searched and found the actual owner.
This afternoon Katie Basden got her guitar back.
Basden is a big-time musician and a former contestant on The Voice. She’s now learning her guitar had been stolen, thrown in a creek and likely long gone, likely lost forever until Ford got involved.
“I think we can all learn a few things from Kristin and the length that she went to for someone with something that she really felt was important,” said Basden.
The reunion was happy, and just so understandable for Ford.
